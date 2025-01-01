A Mumbai court sentenced eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years of imprisonment on Wednesday in a drugs case. The verdict comes more than a decade after they were caught with 232 kilograms of heroin within Indian waters. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on each of the convicts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The group was apprehended in April 2015 while heading towards Gujarat — days after the Coast Guard received messages about suspicious activities. The Pakistani nationals had identified themselves as fishermen after being intercepted by the Indian authorities. A search was initiated after officials noticed the conspicuous lack of fish catch on board.

According to the prosecution, there had been 11 drums on the boat with 20 plastic pouches containing a wheatish brown coloured powder. The contents were revealed to be heroin after each packet was tested. The eight Pakistan nationals were also found in possession of three satellite phones, GPS navigation charts, among other electronic devices.

'I ordered shifting the six Pakistani crew on my ship. We had to take that boat to the Porbundar Port…The boat was brought to Porbunder under escort," a Times of India report quoted a senior officer who had been part of the operation as saying.

Justice Shashikant Bangar handed the Pakistani nationals a 20 year jail term on Wednesday — the maximum maximum under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Special Public Prosecutor Sumesh Punjwani had sought maximum punishment for the accused and contended that it would be a lesson for other drug traffickers. Meanwhile the defence counsel called for a lenient view to be taken in the case. The court however refused to show leniency after hearing both sides. The NDPS court also imposed a hefty fine of ₹2 lakh on each of the convicts.