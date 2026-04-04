200 kg of chemically ripened mangoes seized in Hyderabad: Here are 6 ways to spot artificially treated fruits

As the mango season begins, police have uncovered unsafe chemical ripening practices in Hyderabad. A team from Goshamahal Police Station arrested a 32-year-old fruit trader, Kunal Nokatwale, following a raid near Balkishan Mandir in Chudi Bazar on April 3, NDTV reported.
Police said the trader had been using “Diamond Ripe – Ethylene Ripener” to speed up the ripening of mangoes before selling them in the market. During the raid, officers seized four packets of the chemical, 25 loose sachets, and around 200 kg of mangoes.
The report stated that food safety regulations permit only five sachets of ethylene ripener for every 20 kg of mangoes. However, the accused was allegedly using six sachets per 20 kg tray, exceeding the limit set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. A case has been registered under sections related to food adulteration, cheating, and endangering public health.
Speaking about the case, B. Sravan Kumar, SHO of Goshamahal Police Station, told NDTV, “The accused was using more chemicals than the permitted limit to ripen mangoes quickly and make illegal profit. Such acts can put people's health at risk. We will continue strict checks in markets and storage points.”
The case comes at a time when mangoes are arriving in large quantities across markets in Hyderabad. Police and food safety officials have warned that some traders use chemicals to make fruits appear bright yellow and ready for sale.
As the use of chemicals is considered a serious health hazard, Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar urged the public to remain cautious while purchasing mangoes this summer.
“The king of fruits should not become a fruit of fear. Do not buy mangoes only because they look shiny or bright yellow. Chemically ripened fruits may look good outside but can still be harmful inside,” he said.
Officials noted that naturally ripened mangoes typically have uneven colouring, whereas chemically ripened ones often appear uniformly yellow and may emit a strong smell. Doctors warn that consuming such fruits can lead to throat irritation, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhoea. In the long term, repeated consumption may even affect the nervous system and breathing. Police have urged the public to report any suspicious storage or chemical ripening of fruits to the nearest police station.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.