200 non-AC timetabled trains to run daily from 1 June, online bookings soon

200 non-AC timetabled trains to run daily from 1 June, online bookings soon1 min read . 09:30 PM IST
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted that 200 'Shramik Special' trains can run on a daily basis to ferry the stranded migrants
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday tweeted that Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC timetabled trains on a daily basis from 1 June. He said online bookings for these will be available soon and everyone can avail themselves of the service.
Goyal also tweeted that 200 'Shramik Special' trains can run on a daily basis to ferry the stranded migrants and that the operations will be scaled up soon.
