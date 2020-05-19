200 non-AC timetabled trains to run daily from 1 June, online bookings soon

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday tweeted that Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC timetabled trains on a daily basis from 1 June. He said online bookings for these will be available soon and everyone can avail themselves of the service.

Goyal also tweeted that 200 'Shramik Special' trains can run on a daily basis to ferry the stranded migrants and that the operations will be scaled up soon.

Goyal also tweeted that 200 'Shramik Special' trains can run on a daily basis to ferry the stranded migrants and that the operations will be scaled up soon.