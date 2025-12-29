Dog-bitten buffalo dies; UP villagers rush for rabies shots after consuming raita made from its milk

Nearly 200 people in Piprauli village, located in the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, received rabies shots as a precautionary measure last week. Health concerns rose after guests at a funeral ate a yoghurt dish (raita) made from the milk of an infected buffalo. The buffalo died on 26 December, three days after the meal, following a dog bite, news agency PTI reported.

Terrified residents rushed to the Ujhani Health Centre for vaccinations. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rameshwar Mishra confirmed on Sunday that the buffalo showed rabies symptoms before it died.

“Prevention is better than cure. Everyone who had any doubts was given the anti-rabies vaccine. Normally, there is no risk of rabies after boiling the milk, but the vaccination was done to prevent any potential risk,” Mishra said.

Reports showed that the villagers ate the “tainted” food. As a safety measure, health officials told everyone involved to get a rabies shot. The health department noted that no illness has yet spread and things in the village are currently stable.

The CMO added that anyone seeking the vaccine was treated right away at the Ujhani clinic. To help everyone, the medical centres stayed open through Saturday and Sunday. He mentioned that officials are monitoring the area closely to prevent any false rumours or unnecessary fear from spreading.

One resident, Dharmpal, explained that the buffalo became sick and died due to a dog bite. Since the yoghurt dish was made with buffalo's milk, the community felt it was best to get vaccinated to stay safe.

Maharashtra: 6-year-old girl dies a month after dog bite Recently, a six-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Thane died over a month after being bitten by a street dog.

Her family members said she received timely treatment, including anti-rabies shots, and even celebrated her birthday before her condition suddenly worsened.

Nisha Shinde was playing outside her home in the Diva area on 17 November, when a community dog bit the child on her shoulder and cheek, a report by PTI said.

The girl was initially taken to a local doctor and subsequently referred to the Shastrinagar Hospital.

According to the child’s mother, Sushma Shinde, the girl underwent a standard anti-rabies protocol. “The child received all mandatory injections on schedule,” she said.