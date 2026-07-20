Delhi Police imposed extensive security measures around Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex during the early hours of the day amid Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday. According to PTI citing eyewitnesses, Delhi Police resorted to baton charges to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists who were marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar on Monday in an effort to reach the CJP protest venue.

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Terming the march unauthorised, the authorities deployed over 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel, along with anti-riot units and specialised crowd-control equipment, to ensure that public order was maintained and to prevent any security violations, according to Hindustan Times.

The police stationed 20 companies of paramilitary forces. The arrangements also included specialised anti-riot vehicles, ambulances and a mobile command centre, with the heaviest deployment concentrated around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and other key entry points in the capital.

Jantar Mantar security arrangenents in early morning on 20 July

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What security measures did Delhi Police implement around Jantar Mantar during the CJP protest? ⌵ Delhi Police deployed over 2,000 personnel, including paramilitary forces, specialized crowd-control units, and established multiple layers of barricades to maintain public order around Jantar Mantar. 2 Why did Delhi Police invoke Section 163 BNSS ahead of the CJP protest? ⌵ Delhi Police invoked Section 163 BNSS to prohibit unauthorized gatherings and maintain law and order during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, as the CJP did not obtain permission for their protest march. 3 How did police respond to the protesters attempting to reach Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Police used baton charges, tear gas, and heavy barricading to disperse the protesters who were trying to breach security measures and reach the protest site at Jantar Mantar. 4 What activities are prohibited under Section 163 BNSS? ⌵ Under Section 163 BNSS, prohibited activities include public meetings, assemblies of five or more persons, carrying banners or weapons, making speeches, and conducting demonstrations without prior permission. 5 Should protesters be concerned about participating in unauthorized gatherings in New Delhi? ⌵ Yes, protesters should be concerned as unauthorized gatherings are strictly prohibited under Section 163 BNSS, and violators may face legal action or detention by law enforcement.

As thousands of people gathered at Jantar Mantar in the early hours, Delhi Police strengthened security by erecting two layers of barricades on the four roads leading to the protest site. At the same time, barricades and metal detectors positioned close to the venue were removed to create a larger enclosed area for the gathering. By approximately 5 am, the police had kept a single narrow corridor open at every entry and exit point, allowing controlled movement of people into and out of the protest venue

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What protestors said Several parts of central Delhi witnessed tense scenes as security personnel used batons, lathis and tear gas to disperse protesters near Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, the RBI Building and the Parliament Street area. Internet services were also suspended across large parts of the locality.

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"They tried to stop us multiple times. There was heavy barricading all along the route. We also faced lathicharge and tear gas, but we will not turn back," PTI quoted Glory, a Delhi University student who took part in the march, as saying.

"Is this not our country? Do we, as citizens, not have the right to raise questions and challenge situations we do not agree with? Why are they resorting to lathicharge against students who have come here only to demand their rights?" asked 52-year-old Kaniz Fatima, an alumna of Jamia Millia Islamia

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‘Protest is being handled professionally’: Delhi Police New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, however, stated that not even a single Delhi Police personnel has used force on protesters so far.

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Delhi Police, in a statement on X, said, “Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall pray to any rumour/ misgivings and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site.”

‘No permission sought or granted’: Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma on Sunday posted a public advisory on X on Sunday, saying that the “Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession.” The prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC) is currently in effect in the New Delhi district, according to the DCP's post.

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The protests coincided with the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, during which both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned multiple times following disruptions by Opposition members over the CJP-led demonstration that began at Jantar Mantar.

The demonstrators have been demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in public examinations and are calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X