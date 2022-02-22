Concerned over the escalating tension along the border of Ukraine with Russia, India on Tuesday strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

This statement was made at UNSC in the backdrop of Russia's recognization of the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. The United States and allies requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Russia's recognition of separatist territories in Ukraine as an independent.

Speaking on the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.

The Indian representative emphasized that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

"Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," India's Permanent Rep to United Nations TS Tirumurti said at UNSC meet on Ukraine, according to ANI.

He lastly asked all sides to intensify diplomatic efforts to reach for an amicable solution at the earliest.

India on Sunday asked the family members of its embassy staff in Ukraine to return home and advised its citizens whose stay is not essential to leave that country temporarily in view of "high levels" of tensions and uncertainties.

Official sources said families of Indian Embassy officials in Ukraine have been asked to return to India.

The move comes amid apprehensions by Western leaders that Russia was set to invade Ukraine soon as it deployed over 130,000 soldiers, heavy weapons and fighter jets along the Ukrainian border.

Air India will operate three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

