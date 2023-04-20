2002 Gujarat riots: All accused, including Babu Bajrangi and BJP's Maya Kodnani, acquitted in Naroda Gam massacre case1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:27 PM IST
An Ahmedabad has acquitted all accused in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case of Gujarat. The list of 68 acquitted individuals includes former Gujarat minister and BJP leader Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.
An Ahmedabad court on Thursday acquitted all accused individuals in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case. Eleven people had been killed amid communal violence in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad at the end of February 2002 during a 'bandh' called to protest the Godhra train burning. The trial had continued for nearly 13 years with 18 of of the accused individuals passing away in the intervening period.
