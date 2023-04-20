Home / News / India /  2002 Gujarat riots: All accused, including Babu Bajrangi and BJP's Maya Kodnani, acquitted in Naroda Gam massacre case
Back

2002 Gujarat riots: All accused, including Babu Bajrangi and BJP's Maya Kodnani, acquitted in Naroda Gam massacre case

1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:27 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani, an accused in the case related to the Naroda Gam massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots, arrives at the court on the day of the verdict, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_20_2023_000051A) (PTI)Premium
Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani, an accused in the case related to the Naroda Gam massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots, arrives at the court on the day of the verdict, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_20_2023_000051A) (PTI)

An Ahmedabad has acquitted all accused in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case of Gujarat. The list of 68 acquitted individuals includes former Gujarat minister and BJP leader Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

An Ahmedabad court on Thursday acquitted all accused individuals in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case. Eleven people had been killed amid communal violence in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad at the end of February 2002 during a 'bandh' called to protest the Godhra train burning. The trial had continued for nearly 13 years with 18 of of the accused individuals passing away in the intervening period.

A total of 86 people had been accused in the case, with one being discharged earlier by the court. Those acquitted on Thursday include former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani, former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi. Notably, all the accused in the case are currently out on bail. 

More to come…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout