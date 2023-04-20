An Ahmedabad court on Thursday acquitted all accused individuals in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case. Eleven people had been killed amid communal violence in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad at the end of February 2002 during a 'bandh' called to protest the Godhra train burning. The trial had continued for nearly 13 years with 18 of of the accused individuals passing away in the intervening period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}