An Ahmedabad court on Thursday acquitted all accused individuals in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case. Eleven people had been killed amid communal violence in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad at the end of February 2002 during a 'bandh' called to protest the Godhra train burning. The trial had continued for nearly 13 years with 18 of of the accused individuals passing away in the intervening period.
A total of 86 people had been accused in the case, with one being discharged earlier by the court. Those acquitted on Thursday include former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani, former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi. Notably, all the accused in the case are currently out on bail.
