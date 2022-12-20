200-300 people from Maha tried to enter K'taka, have now been sent back: Top cop

The Belagavi area of the Karnataka Maharashtra border saw Maharastra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Nationalist Congress Party staged a protest on Monday demanding they be allowed into Belagavi.
On Monday permission was denied to MES to conduct its Maha Melava at the Vaccine Depot ground in Tilakwadi and prohibitory orders were clamped in Tilakwadi Police Station jurisdiction. The Karnataka-Maharashtra border row escalated into violence after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belgaon and Pune last week.
Members of the MES and the NCP staged a protest at the Kognoli toll plaza.
On Tuesday, Alok Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order, Karnataka, told news agency ANI that some 200-300 people from Maharashtra had tried to enter Karnataka but were sent back.
He further assured that the situation int he border area is now peaceful. Karnataka Police have been deployed in the area to ensure no untoward incident happens.
Kumar further told ANI that they are monitoring the areas, protests and situation closely. Alok Kumar had on Monday informed that said that MES planned for a protest and demanded the entry of Maharashtra ministers into Karnataka. But Chief Minister has clearly said that no one will be allowed.
Section 144 has also been imposed in the area and heavy security has been deployed at the site of the MES convention which was scheduled to take place on the first day of the Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly today, as per ANI reports.
According to the information received by news agency PTI, over 60 organisations have sought permission from police to stage demonstrations in Belagavi to draw the attention of the government towards their demand and offer them relief.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Wednesday, 14 December said that Maharashtra and Karnataka will not make any claim against each other until the Supreme Court gives its verdict, after chairing a meeting regarding the border row between both the states.
Since its creation on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has claimed that 865 villages, including Belgaon (now Belgavi), Karwar and Nippani, should be merged into Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, has refused to part with its territory.
