A special court in Ahmedabad on Friday pronounced death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts and 11 convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court had on February 8 convicted 49 people over the coordinated attacks that killed 56 people as shrapnel ripped through markets, buses and other public places in Ahmedabad.

Within a span of 70 minutes as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008.

The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured.

The Islamic terror group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

