Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Special court awards death sentence to 38 convicts

2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Special court awards death sentence to 38 convicts

Under section 354(5) of the CrpC, the only mode prescribed for execution of a death sentence is ‘hanging by the neck till death.’ Photo: iStock
1 min read . 12:07 PM IST Livemint

  • The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A  special court in Ahmedabad on Friday pronounced death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts and 11 convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

A  special court in Ahmedabad on Friday pronounced death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts and 11 convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court had on February 8 convicted 49 people over the coordinated attacks that killed 56 people as shrapnel ripped through markets, buses and other public places in Ahmedabad.

The court had on February 8 convicted 49 people over the coordinated attacks that killed 56 people as shrapnel ripped through markets, buses and other public places in Ahmedabad.

Within a span of 70 minutes as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008.

Within a span of 70 minutes as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008.

The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured.

The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured.

The Islamic terror group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Islamic terror group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!