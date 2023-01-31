Earlier on Monday, a court in Gandhinagar convicted Asaram raping a Surat-based woman at an ashram in 2013.

As per details, a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Shahajahanpur had accused Asaram of raping her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013. Following this, the self-styled godman was taken to Jodhpur Central jail from where he filed a number of bail petitions.

In November, the charge-sheet filed against Asaram and four others indicated blackmail in exchange of sexual favours.

The police booked Asaram under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

It is to be known that a number of the key witnesses in the case were attacked or went missing during the time Asaram was in jail. In June 2014, Asaram's doctor Amrut Prajapat was shot in Gujarat's Rajkot, while his cook Akhil Gupta and another key witness, Kripal Singh, were shot dead in 2015 in Uttar Pradesh.

Also, in 2015, two other witnesses -- Mahendra Chawala and Rahul Sachan -- were attacked on the premises of the Jodhpur court. However, both of them survived and went ahead to depose against Asaram.

Asaram was sentenced to life in prison for raping the 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh in April 2018. He was also awarded another 20 years in jail after being charged under two other laws.

With agency inputs.