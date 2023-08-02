2020 Delhi Riots: Court charges six people for rioting, property arson

Six individuals facing charges of rioting, mischief by fire, and vandalism during the February 2020 Delhi riots had their charges formally established by the Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Monday.

As reported by ANI, the case is related to the incident that occurred in Khajuri Khas police station, North East Delhi.

The report noted that additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala Monday framed charges against accused Rajendar Jha, Tejveer Chaudhary, Rajesh Jha, Govind Singh Manral, Peetamber Jha and Devendar Kumar alias Monu Pandit.

"I find that a prima facie case for offence punishable under sections 48/379/427/435/436/450/453 IPC read with Sections 149 IPC as well as under sections 188 IPC is made out, against all accused persons. All the accused persons are liable to be tried accordingly," ASJ Pramachala ordered on Monday as reported by ANI.

Initially, the Delhi police filed the First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint lodged by Alka Gupta. Subsequently, three additional complaints were merged into the same FIR, filed by Gulzar, Vikas Sharma, and Mohd Irshad. All four complainants alleged that a mob had engaged in rioting, looting, mischief by fire, and destruction of property by fire, along with other offenses.

ANI further reported, after completion of the investigation, on 22.03.2022 charge sheet along with complaint u/s. 195 Cr.P.C. and other documents were filed against six accused persons for offence u/s 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (violation of orders passed by the public servant), 392 (robbery), 427 (Mischief by using Fire or Explosive), 435 (mischief by using fire or Explosive with intent of cause damage to property), 436 (mischief by using Fire or Explosive substance with intent to destroy property) of the IPC, before the ACMM Court.

On February 8, 2023, the initial supplementary chargesheet, including a certificate under section 65-B of the I.E. Act and other relevant documents, was directly filed before this court.

Subsequently, on July 17, 2023, the second supplementary chargesheet, which included an additional statement from Ct. Vipin Tomar, was also filed directly before this court.

During the proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor Nitin Rai Sharma represented Delhi Police and asserted that there is substantial evidence to support the framing of charges against the accused individuals.

On the other hand, the defense counsels for Rajendar Jha, Rajesh Jha, Govind Singh, Peetamber Jha, and Devender contended that the site plan presented as evidence indicates two distinct locations of the incident. They further submitted that statement of Prosecution Witness Satish Chand Sharma mentions that the video pertains to Pushta and that it is not a video of the said incident. It was submitted that Alka Gupta did not name anyone in the video and she did not describe the weapons in the hands of the accused, ANI reported.

They further argued that the statement of identification is too belated and the witnesses did not describe the particular act of the accused persons. They said that there was no evidence against the accused.

ANI noted that the court said that the facts, mentioned in the statement of Alka Gupta, Gulzar, Vikas, Altaf and Ct. Vipin show that all accused persons were part of the riotous mob, which indulged into riot being armed with deadly weapons in that area. They broke open the salon of one Salman in the property, salon of Gulzar, salon of another Salman and salon of Irshad in Ram Prasad Market, which were situated near to each other.

They damaged the articles of these shops, having value more than Rs. 50. They also burnt several articles of these shops, having value more than Rs. 100.

The accused persons also stole the utensils from outside the shop of Alka. They burnt the shop of Gulzar. Such evidence makes out a case for offence U/S 148/379/427/435/436/453 read with S. 149 IPC, the court said in the order.

Furthermore, the court said that it is also noticed that during the period of above said incidents, the proclamation was made U/S 144 Cr. P.C. in compliance of order of DCP North-East. This announcement was made by police officials, court noted.

Allegedly, all accused persons were outside their homes and were part of an unlawful assembly, consequently violating the same which satisfies the ingredient of offence U/S 188 IPC, the court said in the order on July 31, ANI reported.

