2020 Delhi Riots: Court charges six people for rioting, property arson

On the other hand, the defense counsels for Rajendar Jha, Rajesh Jha, Govind Singh, Peetamber Jha, and Devender contended that the site plan presented as evidence indicates two distinct locations of the incident. They further submitted that statement of Prosecution Witness Satish Chand Sharma mentions that the video pertains to Pushta and that it is not a video of the said incident. It was submitted that Alka Gupta did not name anyone in the video and she did not describe the weapons in the hands of the accused, ANI reported.