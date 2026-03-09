2020 Delhi riots: Court grants 10-day interim bail to Sharjeel Imam to attend brother's wedding

A court in Delhi granted 10-day interim bail to activist Sharjeel Imam in a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots so he can attend his brother’s wedding. Imam, accused in the violence that killed 53 people, will be on bail from March 20 to 30.

PTI
Updated9 Mar 2026, 05:06 PM IST
File image of Sharjeel Imam
File image of Sharjeel Imam(PTI)

A court here on Monday granted 10-day interim bail to activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, for attending his brother's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the interim bail application filed by Imam, seeking relief for six weeks to attend the marriage scheduled this month.

In an order, the court granted interim bail from March 20 to 30.

Imam is an accused in the case pertaining to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence erupted during the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

CAA Protest
