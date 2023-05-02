2020 Delhi riots: SC dismisses Delhi Police's pleas against HC verdicts granting bail to 3 student activists5 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:37 PM IST
The apex court said the 3 student activists are out on bail for almost two years and it sees no purpose in keeping the matter alive
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas filed by the Delhi Police against the bail granted in June 2021 to 3 student activists in a case related to the communal riots in Northeast Delhi in 2020.
