2021: Small firms gear up for e-invoicing; experts worry about tech preparedness

New Delhi: Small businesses are bracing for a new compliance requirement kicking in from Friday--electronic invoicing or real time validation of business-to-business transactions in a government portal--which experts say is bound to test their technology capability, especially of those in small towns.

From beginning of 2021, businesses with ₹100 crore sales and above will have to compulsorily validate their transactions real time in a portal run by the National Informatics Centre by way of an electronic invoice (e-invoice), capturing details of buyer, seller, technical description of the item sold, sale value and the tax payable. Electronic invoicing has been compulsory for businesses with ₹500 crores sales and above since October 2020 and the government’s idea is to make it mandatory for all businesses from April 2021

Representatives of small businesses said they are hoping for a smooth transition but keep their fingers crossed while industry watchers remain more cautious given the challenges involved. Experts cite interruptions in internet access and power supply as key challenges for firms in smaller towns to embrace e-invoicing.

Chandrakant Salunkhe, founder and president of the SME Chamber of India, said small businesses are mostly prepared for the new compliance requirement which offers several advantages. “The system should work for them. E-invoicing will eliminate several hassles small businesses face after supply is made to large companies as the details captured cannot be disputed. Recording the transaction details will also help small firms build transaction history and access trade financing. Besides, the government can keep track of the transaction value of domestic supplies vis-a-vis imports," said Salunkhe.

For the government, greater oversight on the economic activities would help in both stepping up tax compliance and in improving the ease of doing business. Real time validation of individual business to business transactions means authorities can have greater trust in the reported sales figures both in GST as well as income tax returns.

Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner of DVS Advisors LLP, a consultancy, said e-invoicing is still in nascent stage and compulsory e-invoicing for businesses with ₹100 crore sales is bound to be chaotic. “Large players managed to comply on the strength of their inhouse IT support and well-trained teams which cannot be expected in the case of all the small and medium enterprises in the ₹100 crore bracket," said Vijayasarathy.

Businesses might face certain challenges while integrating e-invoicing process in their business, said Mohan D, director – project management, Tally Solutions Private Ltd. “They need to be cautious while generating e-invoice as there are restrictions with the cancellation of the invoice, which must be carried out within the same day of the transaction," said Mohan. Small businesses in smaller markets may face some difficulties in embracing a technology-driven way of business, he said.

Adapting to the new regime entails technology, standardising invoice format and training staff. Implementation is expected to be a roller coaster ride but after the initial phase, results are expected to be good in ease of filing GST forms and reduction in GST leakage, explained Vijayasarathy.

