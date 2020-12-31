2021: Small firms gear up for e-invoicing; experts worry about tech preparedness

Chandrakant Salunkhe, founder and president of the SME Chamber of India, said small businesses are mostly prepared for the new compliance requirement which offers several advantages. “The system should work for them. E-invoicing will eliminate several hassles small businesses face after supply is made to large companies as the details captured cannot be disputed. Recording the transaction details will also help small firms build transaction history and access trade financing. Besides, the government can keep track of the transaction value of domestic supplies vis-a-vis imports," said Salunkhe.