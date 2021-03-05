Arunachal CM told the assembly that his government will launch 'Mission Shiksha' to improve the standard of education in the next two years with six focus areas
Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has dedicated 2021 as the 'Year of Education with a planned investment of ₹1,000 crore for the sector, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday.
Participating in the budget discussion, Khandu told the assembly that his government will launch 'Mission Shiksha' to improve the standard of education in the next two years with six focus areas, including infrastructure development of schools, technology intervention through information and communication technology and digital initiatives.