Based on intelligence inputs obtained from central agencies, police have increased patrolling and posted extra pickets at key facilities, bolstering security coverage throughout the national capital. Forces are also on high alert to thwart any untoward incident.

Independence day 2022 Live Updates

On 2022 Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a speech to the country on Monday from the famed Red Fort, which is guarded by vigilant watchmen. More than 10,000 security officers have been stationed at the Mughal-era fort, providing a multi-layered security protection.

Additionally, police are conducting extensive searches for improvised explosive devices. The staff has received a briefing on proper security, training, and deployment in accordance with plans. The caution states that the area around Red Fort will be closed to public vehicles from 4 am until 10 am on Monday. Only authorised vehicles will be allowed access, it stated.

A five-kilometre radius around the Red Fort has been designated as a "no kite flying zone" up until the tricolour is hoisted. Around 7,000 invited guests are expected to arrive there.

The area has been fully secured, according to a senior police official, with facial recognition system (FRS) cameras placed at the Red Fort's entrance, multi-layered security cover, and the deployment of over 400 kite catchers and flyers on rooftops and other sensitive areas around the fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms.

In order to prevent any unpleasant incidents from happening in the national capital, borders have also been sealed. According to the police official, stern action will be taken against anyone who tries to upset the law and order situation.

The Mughal-era fort has been surrounded by a multi-layered security ring that includes NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units, and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings. As was the case last year owing to the Covid epidemic, social distance standards must be followed.

According to Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Delhi has already implemented Section 144's requirements. From August 13 to August 15, up until the conclusion of the programme at Red Fort, anyone caught flying a kite, a balloon, or a Chinese lantern faces punishment.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other security organisations have also installed anti-drone devices, according to the police.

"Kite catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations and they will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area.

"Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects," Pathak had said.

2017's Independence Day speech by the prime minister saw a kite land beside the podium. However, the prime minister carried on with his speech without pausing. According to the police, a ban on flying aerial equipment like paragliders, hang gliders, and hot air balloons was issued on July 22 and will be in effect until August 16.

For the purpose of containing aerial objects, some 1,000 high-definition cameras have been erected in the North, Central, and New Delhi district units. According to authorities, these cameras would also aid in keeping an eye on the VVIP route to the monument.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had recovered over 2,200 live cartridges near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and arrested six people in this connection.

Eight roads — Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover — will remain closed for general traffic, the advisory stated.

Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles from 10 pm to 11 am on Monday, it said.

Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road – NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road, the advisory added.

Due to the security precautions taken in honour of Independence Day, parking facilities will not be accessible at Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on Sunday till 2 pm on Monday. The Metro train services will nonetheless continue to operate according to schedule.

(With PTI inputs)