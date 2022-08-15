2022 Independence Day: How India is ensuring heavy security before PM Modi’s address4 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 06:48 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on 2022 Independence Day.
Based on intelligence inputs obtained from central agencies, police have increased patrolling and posted extra pickets at key facilities, bolstering security coverage throughout the national capital. Forces are also on high alert to thwart any untoward incident.