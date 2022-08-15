On August 15, India will celebrate the completion of 75 years of independence. On this day, India is remembered for achieving independence from colonial authority after two centuries of British repression. The commemoration of Independence Day pays tribute to the selfless efforts and sacrifices made by our brave leaders and freedom warriors who lost their lives for the good of the country and their fellow citizens.

Independence day 2022 Live Updates

On this day, New Delhi's famous Red Fort will serve as the site of the inaugural hoisting of the "Tiranga" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will then address the nation from the Red Fort's ramparts, keeping with tradition. This will be his ninth Independence Day speech to the country from the Red Fort, which is noteworthy.

Celebrating India at 75: A look ahead

The prime minister will be greeted at the Red Fort by Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, will be introduced to the prime minister by the Defence Secretary.

The prime minister will then be led by the GoC Delhi Area to the saluting base, where an Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard would salute him generally. The prime minister will then examine the Guard of Honour after that.

India@75 survey: Modi the most popular PM ever, Nehru second

One officer and 20 men from each of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police will serve as the prime inister's Guard of Honour. This year, the organising service is the Indian Air Force. Wing Commander Kunal Khanna will be in charge of leading the Guard of Honour.

Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh will lead the Air Force contingent, Major Vikas Sangwan will lead the Army contingent, and Lieutenant Commander Avinash Kumar will lead the Navy contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard. Achin Garg, Additional DCP (East Delhi), will serve as the commander of the Delhi Police contingent.

When and how to watch PM Modi’s speech live

The National Hydrogen Mission, Gati Shakti Master Plan, and the beginning of 75 Vade Bharat trains in 75 weeks were all announced at PM Modi's speech in 2021. In 2020, He stated that the project to build an optical fibre network connecting more than six lakh villages would be finished in one thousand days. Additionally, he had emphasised the government's aim to provide every person with a digital health identity card.

This time, According to official sources, PM Modi is anticipated to make a number of health-related announcements, with the "Heal in India" and "Heal by India" initiatives and a strategy to end sickle cell disease by the year 2047 standing out.

Additionally, he may cite the Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer being added to the National Immunization Program and the extension of the National Health Mission under the new name "PM Samagra Swasthya Mission".

This time, at 7:30 am, PM Modi will hoist the national flag before delivering a speech to the country from the Red Fort's ramparts. The prime minister's address to the nation will be live-broadcast on Doordarshan, the country's state broadcaster. The address will be available on the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Twitter account and YouTube channel. Additionally, it will be broadcast live on the PMO Twitter account. You may also watch it here:

(With agency inputs)