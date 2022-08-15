The Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force are celebrating India's 76th Independence Day with zest and fervour. Indian Navy ships made commemorative visits to overseas ports on every continent (except Antarctica) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark India's 75th anniversary of independence.

On August 15, 2022, during the visit of IN Ships, various activities and events were planned in each of these locations by Indian Missions. The flying of the Tricolour atop these ships in front of prominent local dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora would be the most significant of these. Six different time zones, three oceans, and six continents are all involved in this event.

Other planned activities include official calls by the Indian crew on the senior leadership of the host nation, participation by the Indian contingent and Guard at the Flag Hoisting Ceremony in the respective Embassies, a band performance in a well-known public space or auditorium, opening the ship to visitors, inviting schoolchildren and members of the Indian diaspora on board, hosting a reception on the deck, and taking part in various cultural events sponsored by Indian Embassies.

The crew of the INS Tarangini will honour the Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the two World Wars in London (UK) at the Commonwealth Memorial gates. Similar to this, a formal wreath-laying ceremony by the IN ship crew and delegation is planned for Singapore's Kranji War Memorial and the INA Marker.

The Indian crew will take part in the unveiling of a memorial pillar at Mombasa, Kenya, near the site of where Indian soldiers who were serving in the East Africa campaign of World War I fought and gave their lives there. Along with battlefield tours, a travelling exhibit, and a Light and Sound display at Fort Jesus, the anniversary activities will also focus on the role played by Indian soldiers in World War One and India's quest for independence.

(With ANI inputs)