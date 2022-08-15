2022 Independence Day: Indian Navy hoists Tricolour in every continent2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 10:54 AM IST
As India marks 2022 Independence Day, the Indian Navy celebrated the day with zeal and fervour.
The Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force are celebrating India's 76th Independence Day with zest and fervour. Indian Navy ships made commemorative visits to overseas ports on every continent (except Antarctica) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark India's 75th anniversary of independence.