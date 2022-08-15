2022 Independence Day: Made-in-India gun used for 1st time for ceremonial salute1 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 09:52 AM IST
Made-in-India gun used for 1st time for ceremonial salute at Red Fort on Independence Day
Made-in-India gun used for 1st time for ceremonial salute at Red Fort on Independence Day
Listen to this article
A made-in-India gun was used for the first time in 75 years for the ceremonial 21-shot salute to the tricolour at the historic Red Fort on 76th Independence Day. Till now, British guns have been used for the ceremonial salute.