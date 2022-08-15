2022 Independence Day: PM Modi's two massive campaigns this year - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga3 min read . 06:28 AM IST
To celebrate India’s 75 years of independence, PM Modi declared two massive campaigns. Let’s have a look.
To celebrate India’s 75 years of independence, PM Modi declared two massive campaigns. Let’s have a look.
At Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, a multi-layered security cover and Facial Recognition System cameras have been erected in preparation for the 2022 Independence Day celebrations. This year, PM Modi declared two massive campaigns to celebrate India’s 75 years of independence. Let’s have a look.
At Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, a multi-layered security cover and Facial Recognition System cameras have been erected in preparation for the 2022 Independence Day celebrations. This year, PM Modi declared two massive campaigns to celebrate India’s 75 years of independence. Let’s have a look.
The grand celebration of independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is dedicated to the Indian people who have not only contributed to the country's advancement but also possess the strength and capacity to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enacting India 2.0, which is inspired by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
The grand celebration of independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is dedicated to the Indian people who have not only contributed to the country's advancement but also possess the strength and capacity to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enacting India 2.0, which is inspired by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Numerous activities and initiatives have been planned throughout the past 75 weeks as part of the Mahotsav, or big celebration, to honour India's independence and the illustrious past of its people, culture, and accomplishments.
Numerous activities and initiatives have been planned throughout the past 75 weeks as part of the Mahotsav, or big celebration, to honour India's independence and the illustrious past of its people, culture, and accomplishments.
The 75-week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of independence began on March 12, 2021, and the formal journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on that date. It will conclude after a year on August 15, 2023.
The 75-week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of independence began on March 12, 2021, and the formal journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on that date. It will conclude after a year on August 15, 2023.
Also Read: How gold prices have surged since 1947
Also Read: How gold prices have surged since 1947
The five main themes of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign are Freedom Struggle, Ideas@75, Resolve@75, Actions@75, and Achievements@75. To mark the nation's 75th anniversary of independence, several events based on the themes were planned over the course of the previous 75 weeks.
The five main themes of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign are Freedom Struggle, Ideas@75, Resolve@75, Actions@75, and Achievements@75. To mark the nation's 75th anniversary of independence, several events based on the themes were planned over the course of the previous 75 weeks.
A sub-campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is being run under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to get people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. On Saturday, August 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight and pride at the incredible reaction to the "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement. He added that a record number of people from all walks of life were participating in the campaign.
A sub-campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is being run under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to get people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. On Saturday, August 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight and pride at the incredible reaction to the "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement. He added that a record number of people from all walks of life were participating in the campaign.
In order to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence, Prime Minister Modi launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign in July. According to the Ministry of Culture, the initiative's goals are to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and instil a sense of nationalism in the hearts of the populace.
In order to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence, Prime Minister Modi launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign in July. According to the Ministry of Culture, the initiative's goals are to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and instil a sense of nationalism in the hearts of the populace.
On July 31, 2022, PM Modi requested Indians to change their social media profile pictures from August 2 to August 15 to the Indian flag. He made the request during an appearance on the Mann Ki Baat radio programme.
On July 31, 2022, PM Modi requested Indians to change their social media profile pictures from August 2 to August 15 to the Indian flag. He made the request during an appearance on the Mann Ki Baat radio programme.
The Constituent Assembly meeting on July 22, 1947, took place just days before India attained independence on August 15, 1947, and this is when the National Flag of India (in its current form) was adopted. The National Flag of India's colours were carefully picked to represent the spirit of India and have immense symbolic value. Saffron represents power and bravery, white for harmony and righteousness, and green for growth and fertility. The flag's central chakra represents movement, progress, and advancement.
The Constituent Assembly meeting on July 22, 1947, took place just days before India attained independence on August 15, 1947, and this is when the National Flag of India (in its current form) was adopted. The National Flag of India's colours were carefully picked to represent the spirit of India and have immense symbolic value. Saffron represents power and bravery, white for harmony and righteousness, and green for growth and fertility. The flag's central chakra represents movement, progress, and advancement.
The Flag Code of India and its revisions regulate the dignity of the Indian National Flag. It outlines the customs, procedures, and guidelines for displaying the national flag.
The Flag Code of India and its revisions regulate the dignity of the Indian National Flag. It outlines the customs, procedures, and guidelines for displaying the national flag.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)