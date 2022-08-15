Har Ghar Tiranga

A sub-campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is being run under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to get people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. On Saturday, August 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight and pride at the incredible reaction to the "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement. He added that a record number of people from all walks of life were participating in the campaign.