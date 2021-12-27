2022 preview: Farmers’ incomes, inflation risks

2022 preview: Farmers’ incomes, inflation risks4 min read . 12:39 AM IST
On Mondays, the Plain Facts section brings you data-based insights about the coming week. But this is year-end, a time to focus on the year to come. In a two-part series starting today, we present you with 10 key events to watch for in 2022. The first part looks at the Indian government’s big policy targets due next year, the craze of initial public offerings that has taken over the markets, and the FIFA World Cup, among others. Keep an eye on the next five in the second part on 3 January.