2022 preview: Farmers’ incomes, inflation risks

If 2020 was the year of economic devastation and record low interest rates, much of 2021 was about rising inflationary pressures on all fronts: food, energy and supply-side constraints. While most central banks were able to shrug off high inflation prints as “transitory", it’s now clear that rising retail prices were anything but that. Spiralling inflation has already forced many countries, such as Brazil, Russia and Mexico, to hike rates, with the UK also joining the list earlier this month. The US Fed is still in the process of policy normalization before it hikes rates next year. The story is the same for India. Retail inflation has risen to multi-decade highs in several countries and supply chain disruptions could continue next year as well. With the International Monetary Fund warning that inflation could become “sticky" in some parts of the world, 2022 could become the year of rate hikes, especially when the US Fed makes the move.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}