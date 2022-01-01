2022 preview: India at 75, state polls, climate change

After stepping up their climate ambitions at COP26, world leaders will assemble again this year for COP27 in Egypt to mobilize climate action. But fast-incoming research data shows the world has a long way to go to mitigate the effects of climate change. One of the most recent studies is from the Met Office in the UK which predicts that 2022 will be one of the warmest years on record. The average global temperature is predicted to be 1.09 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels, the report said. While temperatures are projected to be slightly lower than in some previous years, it will be the eighth year in a row that they will be more than one degree above pre-industrial levels. Another study in the journal Scientific Reports found that Himalayan glaciers have shrunk 10 times faster in the last four decades than they did in the previous seven centuries. If climate change mitigation stays sloppy, the consequences could be disastrous.