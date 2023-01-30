2022 saw highest death penalty cases by trial courts since 2002, 51% imposed on sexual offences2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Rising to a two-decade high number, trial court imposed death penalty in 165 cases in 2022, stated ‘Death Penalty in India, Annual Statistics Report, 2022’ report
The number of death penalty rose to two decade high, as trial courts announced the capital punishment in 165 cases in 2022, according to ‘Death Penalty in India, Annual Statistics Report, 2022’ report. Moreover, more than 50% of them were imposed on sexual offences.
