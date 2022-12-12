The golden rule of investing was challenged in 2022

All three of the biggest contributors to world GDP—the US, China and the EU—are expected to slow from their long-term trends in 2023, with some predicting a recession for the US. This will impact India in several ways. A slowdown will hurt exports, which are already under stress. In 2021-22, 40% of India’s exports went to North America and Europe. As production and incomes in these economies slow down, they will cut back on imports of raw materials and finished goods. Risk-averse foreign investors may hold back unless there are sufficient “pull" factors in the form of resilient domestic demand or structural economic reforms. Large-scale tech lay-offs are likely to swell the ranks of the urban unemployed, which may depress salaries and spending. In sum, a global slowdown, which trickles into India via higher unemployment and lower growth, leads to a poor outlook for corporate earnings. This could depress equity returns unless compensated with robust domestic growth.