2023 G20 Meet: Centre to convene all-party meet to finalise strategies on 5 Dec

To solicit suggestions, discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit which India will host in September 2023, the central government will convene an all-party meeting on 5 December.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited presidents of nearly 40 parties for the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
On 1 December, India officially assumed the G20 Presidency, as it is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country, including at Hyderabad, beginning this month.
At the level of heads of State or government, the next G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, who will arrive in Delhi on Monday, will be part of the all-party meeting.
However, Banerjee had said that she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as West Bengal chief minister.
In November, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit with Prime Minister Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.
G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.
It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).
