At the National Executive Meet, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda expressed that 2023 is a crucial year and the party has to fight to win 9 state elections this year & then general elections in 2024, BJP leader RS Prasad said on Monday after the completion of the Day 1 of the event.

The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP is being held at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.

The meet, which is presided over by Nadda, will devise the strategy for upcoming assembly elections in nine states this year and the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. The leaders are also likely to discuss the results of the 2022 state election results considering BJP has lost in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi municipal elections.

The three resolutions of the National Executive meeting encompass political, economic, and international affairs.

Nadda's three-year term as the party president ends later this month. There is a strong possibility that his tenure may be extended in view of the coming elections.

BJP State Presidents and General secretaries are available in the meeting. Vice president Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh, Radha Mohan Singh, Saudan Singh, National general secretary organization BL Santhosh. National General secretaries Arun Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chugh, and CT Ravi are participating in the meeting. Along with them, the BJP State President and morcha president are present.

The party holds two national executive meetings a year, usually one in the first quarter of the year and the second in the last quarter. The last executive took place in Hyderabad in October.