Independence Day 2023: PM Modi lauds contribution of youth PM Modi lauds contribution of youth, says those from tier 2, tier 3 cities also making lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi says 'there is opportunity before the country once again' PM Narendra Modi says, "I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again...What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years..."

Independence Day 2023: 'Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity,' says PM Modi PM Modi says, Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation The trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi PM Modi promises, "Next few years will determine development for next 1000 years"

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi speaks about Manipur PM Modi speaks about Manipur during his Independence Day 2023 address. He says, "The women of Manipur have suffered much. The nation is with Manipur. We will find a solution through peace'. Centre and state working together to find a solution. (Read here)

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi addresses the nation from Red Fort PM Modi addresses the nation from Red Fort. Wishes Independence Day to the 140 crore families India - world's biggest democracy. "Number 1 nation in terms of population. we all are celebrating independence day today"

PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations Independence Day 2023 Live: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day 2023: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud arrives at Red Fort

US extends wishes to India on its 77th Independence Day Independence Day 2023: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has extended wishes to the people of India on its 77th Independence Day. He stated that India and US have a "strong bond" as the two nations work together for a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable and resilient. "On behalf of the United States of America, we send our warmest wishes to the people of India as they commemorate 76 years of independence this August 15. On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together," Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Independence Day 2023: Amit Shah along with other ministers at Red Fort

PM Modi's Independence Day attire in visuals | Watch Independence Day 2023 Live: PM Modi at his official residence before leaving for Rajghat in Delhi.

PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Independence Day 2023 Live: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 77th Independence Day

Independence Day 2023 Live: Visuals of guests' arrival at Red Fort | Watch

Independence Day 2023: Amit Shaha arrives at Red Fort | Watch video

Visuals from Red Fort | Watch Independence Day 2023 Live: PM Modi to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day

Rajasthan: Buildings in Jaipur light up in Tricolour Independence Day 2023 Live: Buildings in Jaipur light up in Tricolour as city soaks in Independence Day fervour.

Independence Day 2023: Five key global and domestic macro developments over past year Independence Day 2023 Live: The world and India have seen many remarkable macro developments since the last Independence Day. There have been many other significant macro developments since the last Independence Day, including inflation cooling off, India's tax revenue rising, steady corporate earnings of India Inc., normal monsoon in India, and the Russia-Ukraine war continued. Read more here

Independence Day 2023: Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hoist national flag at Panaji Independence Day 2023: In view of the 77th Independence Day, state-level celebrations will be held in front of Old Secretariat, Panaji, Goa on August 15, wherein the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant will hoist the National tricolour and address the people. The flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day will also be held at various Taluka Headquarters at 09.15 am.

Independence Day 2023: Visuals from Red Fort Independence Day 2023 Live: Visuals of preparations and security arrangement at Red Fort where PM Modi will hoist the national flag shortly.

Kiren Rijiju hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi | Watch Independence Day 2023 Live: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of #IndependenceDay.

Amit Shah greets nation on Independence Day 2023 Independence Day 2023 Live: “Happy Independence Day to all. I bow down to all the freedom fighters who contributed to the freedom of the country. This day also reminds us of our duties towards building the golden India dreamed of by the immortal sacrificers who sacrificed themselves in the sacrifice of freedom. Come, let us take a pledge to contribute our best in the unity and prosperity of the nation in the golden age of independence," Shah tweeted.

Independence Day 2023: People move towards Red Fort with enthusiasm | Watch Independence Day 2023 Live: People move towards Red Fort with enthusiasm to witness Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day 2023: Over 10,000 cops, 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems in place at Red Fort Independence Day 2023 Live: More than 10,000 police personnel, 1,000 facial recognition cameras, and anti-drone systems have been put in place as a part of security measures at the Mughal-era Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 77th Independence Day of India, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. Read more here

Multi-layer security cover in Delhi on Independence Day as PM Modi set to address nation from Red Fort Independence Day 2023 Live: Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi on Tuesday, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on its 77th Independence Day, police said.

Independence Day 2023: From flag hoisting to PM Modi's speech; check full list of events at Red Fort today Independence Day 2023 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation today i.e. on 15 August. He will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on today morning to a 21-gun salute and then address the nation. Read more here

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi | Watch Independence Day 2023 Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of #IndependenceDay.

Odisha Raj Bhavan cancels At Home function on Independence Day Independence Day 2023 Live: The Odisha Raj Bhavan has cancelled the customary ‘At Home’ function on Independence Day without giving any specific reason, news agency PTI reported.

Google Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day 2023, marking 76 years of freedom Independence Day 2023 Live: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day that is celebrated every year on August 15. The nation commemorates this Day with fervour and pride, marking the 76th anniversary of its liberation from British colonial rule. The occasion is brought to life through a vibrant and symbolic Google Doodle, created by New Delhi-based guest artist, Namrata Kumar. Read more here

India gears up for 77th Independence Day celebrations| In Pics Independence Day 2023 Live: From Kolkata to Ranchi, popular monuments illuminated in the tricolour ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. See all the pics here

77th I-Day celebrations: Delhi under tight security cordon Independence Day 2023 Live: Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the national capital for the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Over 40,000 security personnel, anti-drone radars, anti-aircraft guns, facial recognition closed circuit TV cameras, and sealed borders are among the security 'bandobast' put in place in Delhi.

Independence Day 2023: Top points from President Murmu's address Independence Day 2023 Live: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day and stressed on women's empowerment while encouraging them to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. President Droupadi Murmu said that women development was among the ideals of freedom struggle in the country. Read more here

Jammu and Kashmir: People wave the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar | Watch video Independence Day 2023 Live: People wave the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, as they gather to celebrate 77th Independence Day.

Independence Day 2023: When, where, and how to watch celebrations live streaming Independence Day 2023 Live: India is gearing up to mark its 77th Independence Day on August 15th. People all over the nation will have the opportunity to watch the festivities through various online platforms such as social media, television channels, and more. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the Indian flag at the Red Fort and deliver a speech to the country. The speech is planned to commence at 7:30 am, following the flag-raising ceremony. Read more here

Independence Day 2023: What's been India's inflation trajectory in last one year? check key figures Independence Day 2023 Live: Over the last one year, India's annual retail inflation has witnessed both upside and downside peaks over price fluctuations in the basket and due to global headwinds. Government data released yesterday showed that the country's consumer price index (CPI) inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023, driven by high food and vegetable prices. Read more here

