Shiva is referred to as Mahadeva since everyone worships Him. Indra, the king of the devas, Hiranyakashipu, the king of the asuras, and Ravana, the king of rakshasas, worshipped Him. There are numerous stories associated with Shiva, especially the ones cited in the Shiva Purana.

Shiva is known as "Trilochan" because of His three eyes. While there are many interesting stories about Shiva, there is a lot of interest around how He got His ‘Third Eye’.

Shiva's wife, Parvati, had the idea to play a game with Him one day while He was in deep meditation. Using both of Her hands, She covered His eyes as She approached from behind. According to popular belief, Shiva's left eye represents the moon and His right eye the sun.

The world descended into confusion and darkness due to His closed eyes. Shiva immediately used His Godly ability to produce fire to form the Third Eye on His forehead. Parvati's palms were sweating from the heat of the fire. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's combined energies with the perspiration resulted in the creation of their son, Andhaka.

As per legend, Shiva used His Third Eye to burn Kamadeva, the Indian god of lust. According to legend, Kamadeva crouched behind a tree and arrowed Shiva in the heart. Shiva became a little uneasy. In order to burn the god of lust to ashes, He opened His flaming Third Eye.

For those who worship Shiva, Mahashivratri is a very significant occasion. Fasting is done as a specific form of worship on this day for Lord Shiva. For women, the Mahashivratri fast is seen to be highly beneficial. It is believed that, on this day, Shiva got married to Parvati. Mahashivratri fasting is thought to hasten the marriage process for single ladies. In addition, married women in India observe the Mahashivaratri fast in hopes of ensuring their husbands' happiness.