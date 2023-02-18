2023 Mahashivratri: Here’s how Shiva Mahadeva got His Third Eye

For those who worship Shiva, Mahashivratri is a very significant occasion. Fasting is done as a specific form of worship on this day for Lord Shiva. For women, the Mahashivratri fast is seen to be highly beneficial. It is believed that, on this day, Shiva got married to Parvati. Mahashivratri fasting is thought to hasten the marriage process for single ladies. In addition, married women in India observe the Mahashivaratri fast in hopes of ensuring their husbands' happiness.