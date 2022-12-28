New Delhi: The new year is here, and there are plenty of events, trends, and numbers to look forward to as we move into 2023. In the second of our two-part series, we look at India likely upstaging China to become the most populous country, the country’s stronger push towards clean energy with the launch of its first hydrogen-powered train, and a slew of regulations lined up that could make your car journey safer than before. Read the first part here (https://www.livemint.com/news/india/2023-preview-state-polls-chandrayaan-women-s-ipl-11672162612743.html ).