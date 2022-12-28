In the second of our two-part series, we look at India likely upstaging China to become the most populous country, the country’s stronger push towards clean energy, and a slew of regulations
New Delhi: The new year is here, and there are plenty of events, trends, and numbers to look forward to as we move into 2023. In the second of our two-part series, we look at India likely upstaging China to become the most populous country, the country’s stronger push towards clean energy with the launch of its first hydrogen-powered train, and a slew of regulations lined up that could make your car journey safer than before. Read the first part here (https://www.livemint.com/news/india/2023-preview-state-polls-chandrayaan-women-s-ipl-11672162612743.html ).
India will host the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September under its presidency. This comes in a tough climate, marred by the Ukraine war, slowing growth, and high inflation. India is hoping to promote universal “oneness" against global challenges, and it will be a big moment for Narendra Modi’s efforts to boost India’s global image and his own international brand ahead of the 2024 elections.
The biggest long-term challenge facing the world is climate change, which is on top of India’s agenda. At the Bali meeting, G20 leaders had agreed to work towards limiting global warming to 1.5°C and phasing down coal use. India could take it ahead, likely pushing for more equitable solutions.
Since its inception in 1999, G20 has often been criticized for being ineffective and irrelevant, as it is rather a huge task to get countries with different geopolitical and economic interests on the same page. Can India help turn the narrative?
India most populous
India will replace China as the most populous country next year, as per a United Nations projection. In 2022, China’s population stands at 1.426 billion, while India’s is 1.412 billion. But that’s set for a reversal. By 2050, an estimated 1.668 billion Indians will leave behind 1.317 billion Chinese by far. That means India’s population is still growing, while China’s is declining.
Both countries have witnessed steady declines in fertility rates, but China much faster due to its contentious decades-long one-child policy. In the 1960s, an average Chinese woman would bear 6.1 children, more than an Indian woman (5.8). While India’s fertility rate has dipped below the critical 2.1 mark, which indicates an eventual slowdown in population growth, it’s still higher than China’s.
Both countries have challenges to contend going forward—China stares at a growing elderly population, whereas India needs to capitalize on its much-vaunted population dividend.
Eco-friendly trains
Countries around the world are ramping up their efforts toward clean energy transitions to combat the human-caused climate crisis. One such project has been initiated by India to launch its first hydrogen-powered train, designed and manufactured domestically, and expected to hit the tracks by December next year. These trains will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which will allow them to emit only steam and vapourized water while creating less noise pollution.
Until recently, diesel or electricity, powered primarily by coal, have been the main energy sources for trains in India. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently stated that these trains, called Vande Metro, would be mass-produced with the primary goal of replacing trains built in the 1950s and 1960s. Germany took the lead on these "zero-emission" trains in August 2022. Given that transportation significantly contributes to carbon emissions, this will be a major step toward Indian Railways' vision of achieving net-zero by 2030.
Safer cars?
Will 2023 be the year for safer cars? It could well be the case, if the government has its way. A slew of regulations to improve rider safety are set to be enforced, starting April. This includes a star rating for automobiles, mandating three-point seat belts in all seats, alarms for rear seatbelts, and a minimum six airbags in all passenger vehicles. The seatbelt-related provisions and safety ratings will kick in from April, whereas the airbags rule could be implemented from October.
The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme will assign ratings based on a vehicle’s crash test performance. A three-point seatbelt and airbags help the passenger stay safe during a collision. The auto industry has pushed back against these regulatory changes, saying they will push up production costs and impact demand, particularly for entry-level cars, due to price increase. India’s roads claimed 155,622 lives in 2021 – the highest ever -- with surveys rating the country’s roads among the deadliest.
Centenarian darlings
Two much-loved entertainment companies—Warner Bros and Disney—will turn 100 in April and October, respectively, next year. To mark their centennial years, both studios have unveiled brand-new logos and are planning year-long celebrations.
The two companies have regaled audiences across generations with iconic franchises. Warner Bros’ franchises include DC Comics Universe, Friends, Looney Tunes, and the Harry Potter series. The Disney stable has rolled out Star Wars, Marvel as well as a collaboration with the Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli.
Fans can expect special programming, consumer products, and trips down the memory lane. Warner Bros has announced a ‘Celebrating Every Story’ campaign. Apart from this, there will also be special marathons and a documentary on the history of the company will be aired. The Walt Disney Company’s campaign—‘Disney 100 Years of Wonders’—will kick off on 1 January. Their amusement parks, Disneyland, and resorts will be the celebration sites of the events globally.
