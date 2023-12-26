2024: A year of satellite broadband?
Reliance's Jio Satellite Communications is preparing to launch its services commercially next year, pending spectrum allocation. Amazon's Kuiper is also preparing to enter the Indian market.
New Delhi: The year 2024 is set to be the year when satellite broadband would become commercially available in India, especially now when the government has decided to give spectrum for satellite broadband services outside of auctions.
