Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Alternative media gives voice to the Opposition
Summary
- Alternative media, including YouTubers, independent journalists and influencers, has played a pivotal role in giving traction to pposition voices in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
NEW DELHI : The 2024 general elections will probably go down as the one that saw the coming of age of opposition parties in leveraging alternative media—YouTubers, independent journalists, social-media influencers—in the jostle for gaining political mileage.