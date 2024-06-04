“The average person uses the phone so much more than consuming regular news. So, it's easier (to spread the word) via memes or (Instagram) Reels. It is great that the opposition has finally woken up to the fact that the Internet can be used as a tool to bust all of these myths that the ruling party might spread; however, I feel that they started it a little later than they should have in their campaigning cycle," stand-up comic and podcaster Navin Noronha said.