2024 general elections: Nitish Kumar to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik amid Opposition unity buzz1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:08 AM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had announced that he would travel across the country to unite opposition parties ahead of the 2024 general elections next year.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on May 9, amid talks of regional parties coming together ahead of the 2024 general elections, officials said, adding that the meeting will take place at ‘Naveen Niwas’ here around 12 pm.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×