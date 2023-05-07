Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on May 9, amid talks of regional parties coming together ahead of the 2024 general elections , officials said, adding that the meeting will take place at ‘Naveen Niwas’ here around 12 pm.

The Bihar CM and JD(U) leader had recently announced that he would travel across the country to unite opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

He has already met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja.

Naveen Patnaik, the BJD supremo, had also met Banerjee in March. In December last year, Patnaik had invited both Banerjee and Kumar to witness the hockey world cup in Odisha, PTI reported.

Mamata Banerjee is also leaving no stone unturned in closing in ranks with other parties ahead of the 2024 polls. She also held a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier this year.

Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and formed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government with RJD, Congress, and other parties in August 2022.

On his efforts to form an alliance of opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kumar said, "My aim is to unite opposition parties against the BJP before the general elections".

Kumar has already clarified that he has no prime ministerial ambitions.

Earlier in February, he had asserted that the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats if all the opposition parties, including the Congress, fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly.

He had also visited Delhi in September last year when he met leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Akhilesh Yadav.