2024 in review: India’s race for sustainable survival as climate crisis deepens

The year is set to end as the hottest on record, marking the second consecutive year of unprecedented warming after 2023 claimed the same title. Escalating global warming is driving extreme weather events, resulting in significant human and economic losses. In India alone, in just the first nine months of the year, 3,238 lives were lost to such events, compared to 2,923 in the same period in 2023, according to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a think tank.

Data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service shows that that average global temperature in nine out of the first 11 months in 2024 was already 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Scientists warn that extreme heat is likely to continue into early 2025.

This has triggered a surge in extreme weather conditions globally, from devastating droughts in Italy and South America to unprecedented floods in Africa and central Europe, and record-breaking heatwaves in Mexico and Asia.

The CSE report said that on 93% of the days this year until September, at least some part of the country recorded severe weather conditions, such as heatwaves, heavy rainfall, floods and cyclones, up from 86% in 2022 and 88% in 2023. There was a surge in 27 states and Union territories compared to 2023.

The report said 2024 set several climate records for India: January was the ninth driest since 1901; February recorded the second-highest minimum temperature in 123 years; May saw the fourth-highest mean temperature on record; while July, August, and September registered their highest minimum temperatures since 1901.

Funding test

All of this made the world turn its eyes to the 29th global climate summit, COP29, in Baku in November, with renegotiating climate finance for suffering developing nations a key part of the agenda. Developed countries agreed to mobilise $300 billion annually by 2035 to support vulnerable nations. But this further widened the conflict between developed and developing countries.

India led the charge in challenging the funding, arguing that $300 billion was abysmally inadequate compared to the $1.3 trillion a year demanded by developing countries. An analysis by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimates that developing countries need trillions of dollars in additional investment for adaptation and mitigation.

The first real test of this contentious agreement will come in February 2025, when countries submit updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)—their strategic climate action plans for a net-zero future. The ambition and practicality of each country's climate strategy will be directly tethered to the financial resources available.

Race for alternatives

In 2024, India experienced a significant surge in power demand, fuelled by robust economic growth and a severe summer heatwave. Despite mounting pressure to transition to cleaner energy, the country continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels, particularly coal. While experts say India's persistent energy poverty will necessitate continued coal use, government initiatives are gradually steering the economy towards cleaner alternatives.

By November, India's installed renewable energy capacity reached 158 gigawatts. However, a critical challenge remains: a balanced mix in electricity generation. A CSE investigation based on Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) data observed that many clean-energy projects were yet to be commissioned and there “appear to be very few takers" for renewable source-based power.

The transition challenges extend beyond power generation. Electric vehicle sales have slowed dramatically in 2024, likely due to relatively lower government incentives, a rising preference for hybrid vehicles, inadequate charging infrastructure, and high prices.

Pollution emergency

Despite India's progress towards cleaner energy, the country faces a major domestic problem: pollution. Air pollution in India is a serious environmental issue causing severe health impacts, with doctors reporting increased asthma cases among children and adults. A pan-India study has uncovered a disturbing link between infant mortality and exposure to dangerous PM2.5 levels.

The government's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aims to address the issue, but research reveals gaps in pollutant coverage and uneven implementation. A report by Dehradun-based think tank Nagrika highlights that 83 of the 100 most polluted cities globally are in India, and that 90% of these are small and mid-sized cities—indicating a nationwide crisis.

The pollution challenge extends beyond air quality. Water sources are increasingly contaminated, posing additional risks to public health that demand comprehensive national action. As 2024 draws to a close, India’s response to climatic challenges will not only test its own resilience but could serve as a model for other developing nations.