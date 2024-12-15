2024 in review: India’s race for sustainable survival as climate crisis deepens

The year is set to end as the hottest on record, marking the second consecutive year of unprecedented warming after 2023 claimed the same title. Escalating global warming is driving extreme weather events, resulting in significant human and economic losses. In India alone, in just the first nine months of the year, 3,238 lives were lost to such events, compared to 2,923 in the same period in 2023, according to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a think tank.