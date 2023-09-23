comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 22 2023 15:58:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.2 -1.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.1 1.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.1 -1.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621.1 -0.93%
Business News/ News / India/  2024 Lok Sabha Polls: ‘Voting must be held on paper ballots, Democracy too precious to be...’ Congress MP Manish Tiwari
Back

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress MP Manish Tiwari has said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections should be held on paper ballots and not on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

While speaking to news agency ANI, Tiwari said, “Democracy is too precious to be left to technology. The question is not that EVMs are manipulated. The question is that EVMs can be manipulated."

Further explaining, the Congress MP said that EVM is a machine and can be rigged and hacked.

"For the simple reason, the electronic voting machine is at the end of the day, a machine. And like any machine, it can be rigged, it can be hacked, it can be interdicted, it can be played around with, he told ANI.

Slamming the Election commission, he said, “I do not understand the paternalistic obsession of the Election Commission of India with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Even countries which had adopted Electronic Voting Machines have gone back to paper ballots for the simple reason that they can be interfered with. So, under those circumstances, the 2024 elections must be held on paper ballots..."

(More details awaited)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App