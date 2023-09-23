Congress MP Manish Tiwari calls for 2024 Lok Sabha elections to be held on paper ballots instead of EVMs, citing concerns of manipulation and hacking.

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress MP Manish Tiwari has said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections should be held on paper ballots and not on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

While speaking to news agency ANI, Tiwari said, “Democracy is too precious to be left to technology. The question is not that EVMs are manipulated. The question is that EVMs can be manipulated."

Further explaining, the Congress MP said that EVM is a machine and can be rigged and hacked.

"For the simple reason, the electronic voting machine is at the end of the day, a machine. And like any machine, it can be rigged, it can be hacked, it can be interdicted, it can be played around with, he told ANI.

Slamming the Election commission, he said, “I do not understand the paternalistic obsession of the Election Commission of India with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Even countries which had adopted Electronic Voting Machines have gone back to paper ballots for the simple reason that they can be interfered with. So, under those circumstances, the 2024 elections must be held on paper ballots..."

(More details awaited)

