Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  2024 Lok Sabha Polls: ‘Voting must be held on paper ballots, Democracy too precious to be...’ Congress MP Manish Tiwari

2024 Lok Sabha Polls: ‘Voting must be held on paper ballots, Democracy too precious to be...’ Congress MP Manish Tiwari

1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Congress MP Manish Tiwari calls for 2024 Lok Sabha elections to be held on paper ballots instead of EVMs, citing concerns of manipulation and hacking.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari speaks on voting in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

2024 Lok Sabha elections: Congress MP Manish Tiwari has said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections should be held on paper ballots and not on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

While speaking to news agency ANI, Tiwari said, “Democracy is too precious to be left to technology. The question is not that EVMs are manipulated. The question is that EVMs can be manipulated."

Further explaining, the Congress MP said that EVM is a machine and can be rigged and hacked.

"For the simple reason, the electronic voting machine is at the end of the day, a machine. And like any machine, it can be rigged, it can be hacked, it can be interdicted, it can be played around with, he told ANI.

Slamming the Election commission, he said, “I do not understand the paternalistic obsession of the Election Commission of India with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Even countries which had adopted Electronic Voting Machines have gone back to paper ballots for the simple reason that they can be interfered with. So, under those circumstances, the 2024 elections must be held on paper ballots..."

(More details awaited)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.