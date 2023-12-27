2024 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP likely to finalize LS tickets by January-end, before EC poll schedule. Here's why
The BJP is preparing to announce its candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls early, with the possibility of Rajya Sabha heavyweights entering the field, according to sources. The party aims to leverage PM Modi's popularity and win an unprecedented majority.
