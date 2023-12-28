2024 Lok Sabha Polls: The Congress is all set to kickstart its campaign for next year's general elections with its mega rally 'Hain Tayyar Hum' to be held in Maharashtra's Nagpur city today, Thursday, the party's 139th foundation day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference here, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “It will be a historic moment for the people of the country. Whenever the country faced trouble, the Congress pitched in and a big change took place in the country."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally today.

Congress' Lok Sabha Campaign: Five things we know so far 1) Nagpur MLA Nitin Raut said the ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ rally will send a good message throughout the country through which the Congress will sound the bugle for the Lok Sabha polls due next year. Preparations are underway for the mega rally at Dighori in Negapur where lakhs of people will come.

2) Patole said, “After Emergency, (the then prime minister) Indira Gandhi held a public meeting in Nagpur and the Congress then won all the seats from Vidarbha. History will repeat in Nagpur and a big 'parivartan' (change) will take place in the country."

3) Congress MLA Raut said the party has chosen Nagpur for the rally due to its ideology and thinking. On one hand, there is the RSS ideology, and on the other hand is the ideology of Constitution's architect Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar which is aligned with the ideology of the Congress, he added as quoted by PTI.

4) Maharashtra Congress working president and former cabinet minister Naseem Khan said the Congress has given the slogan of 'Hain Tayyar Hum' to fight to protect the country's democracy.

5) The mega event assumes significance as it will be held in Nagpur, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) headquarters and 'Deekshabhoomi', the historic place where Dr. B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism, are located.

(With inputs from agencies)

