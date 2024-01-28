Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will launch the party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and address a public meeting in Dehradun on Sunday. Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said the Congress chief is travelling across the country for the crucial polls due this year.

“We are grateful that he has chosen Uttarakhand to give his call for a change. Justice is what Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is all about. The party president's program is a part of it," Harish Rawat said on Saturday.

“All sections of society are asking for justice, be it women, unemployed youths or farmers," he said, adding that Kharge's meeting will be held in the Bannu School ground in the Race Course area, PTI reported.

The party had sought the district administration's permission to hold the public meeting on the Parade ground but it was not allowed as the venue has been renovated as part of the Dehradun Smart City project and no major public programs are being held to protect it.

The Congress alleged that it was the BJP government's conspiracy to sabotage the party's programs throughout the country as "was evident in the manner Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra was disrupted in Assam".

There are five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, all currently held by the ruling BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the first draft of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be released by February 15 and the final one would come out before the poll dates are announced.

"We have our internal procedures. The first draft should be ready by February 15 but thereafter it has to be agreed upon and adopted by our working committee. But certainly, by the time the Election Commission announces the elections, our manifesto will be ready and out," he said.

He also expressed hope that the opposition bloc INDIA might choose elements from the manifestos of parties in the alliance and come up with one having a list of the core issues.

