2024 Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah on two-day visit to Bihar, See full schedule

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Bihar on Friday to prepare the party to become a formidable force ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to counter the recently-formed Mahagathbandhan government in the state.
Bihar unit of the BJP has also come up with a new slogan "Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, Kare Bihar ka Vikash" urging people to support the saffron party for the development of the state.
The Home Minister's first visit to Bihar comes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and joined hands with RJD, and Congress to form a grand alliance government.
Bihar: Amit Shah's two-day schedule
Day 1: Amit Shah will address 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' in the Seemanchal which includes Katihar, Araria, and Kishanganj districts. Following this, he will address a gathering 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' at around 12 noon on Friday at Rangbhoomi Ground in Purnia.
Later, the minister will hold a meeting with MPs, MLAs, and former ministers of Bihar BJP around 4 pm at Mata Gujri University in Kishanganj city. He will also chair the BJP State Core Committee meeting around 5 pm at Mata Gujri University.
Day 2: The Home Minister on Saturday will offer prayers at Budhi Kali Mata Temple around 9.30 am at Subhashpally Chowk in Kishanganj. After this, he will visit Border outpost Fatehpur and inaugurate the BOP buildings of Fatehpur, Pekatola, Beria, Amgachi, and Raniganj around 10.30 am at Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Campus.
Later, Shah will review the meeting on border security with Director Generals and senior officers of Border Security Force (BSF), SSB, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at 12 noon at BSF Campus, Kishanganj, as per ANI reports.
The Home Minister will attend the 'Sundar Subhumi' program organized on the occasion of the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations at 3.30 pm at Mata Gujri University.
He will further blow the poll bugle in the state for the party gunning for big wins in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Union Minister and party's firebrand MP from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh has been made in charge of the rally to be attended by Shah in the Seemanchal (bordering) districts of Bihar's Purnia and Kishanganj districts. Several Bihar BJP leaders have been camping in the bordering Purnia and Kishanganj districts for several days and meeting with local people and leaders to make the rallies successful.
