2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Nitish Kumar likely to invite SAD, INLD to join INDIA alliance1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls due next year, INDIA alliance leaders are likely to invite Akali Dal and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to join the opposition bloc formed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, according to a report published by Economic Times.