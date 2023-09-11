INDIA alliance likely to invite Akali Dal and INLD to join opposition bloc against BJP government. Leaders to share stage in Haryana.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls due next year, INDIA alliance leaders are likely to invite Akali Dal and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to join the opposition bloc formed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, according to a report published by Economic Times.

The top leaders of the INDIA bloc including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and NC leader Farooq Abdullah will share a stage with BJP's former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Haryana's Kaithal on September 25. They will participate in a rally to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Devi Lal.

As per ET reports, Shiv Sena UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Trinamool Congress, SP leaders, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are also expected to attend the event in Haryana later this month.

Notably, Nitish Kumar had also appealed to Sukhbir Singh Badal to join the opposition parties to take on the ruling BJP for the 2024 general elections, ET reported.

The INDIA bloc of the Opposition parties, coming together with an aim to defeat the ruling NDA government at the Cantre, has recently decided to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 together ‘as far as possible’ and decide on the seat-sharing arrangement in a ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’, to ‘coordinate the respective communications and media strategies and campaigns’.

The opposition bloc also promised that the seat-sharing formula will be concluded as soon as possible, exuding confidence.

The INDIA bloc also claimed that the alliance represents 60 per cent of the population and it will defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.