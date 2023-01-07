2025 Maha Kumbh: Over 5,000 buses will be added to UP's bus fleet

2025 Maha Kumbh: Over 5,000 buses will be added to UP's bus fleet1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Maha Kumbh: The new buses will cost the government about ₹2,000 crore.
With an aim to facilitate easy travel for devotees who will attend the 2025 Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will add more than 5,000 new buses to its fleet, according to the news agency PTI.
The new buses will cost the government about ₹2,000 crore, an official release said, adding that these buses will be available every 10 minutes on all routes.
Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj. Around 40 crore devotees are expected to take part in the fair in 2025. Preparations for organizing the Maha Kumbh have been underway since 2019.
Dayashankar Singh, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister said that a plan has been made to purchase new buses on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of Maha Kumbh. The new buses will be added to the UPSRTC fleet in a planned manner, PTI reported.
He informed that these new buses will be exclusively used to ferry passengers to the Maha Kumbh.
UPSRTC MD Sanjay Kumar said the corporation will purchase 1,575 buses by March 2023. Out of this, 1,200 buses will be added to the UPSRTC fleet immediately while the rest will be added in April-May.
The UPSCRTC will purchase 2,000 buses between April 2023 and March 2024, and another 1,500 between April and December 2024, he said, adding that these buses will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and the government will spend about ₹2,000 crore to expand the UPSRTC fleet.
With the addition of the new buses, the corporation will scrap the old ones. At present, there are 11,200 buses in the UPSRTC fleet, as per PTI reports.
In 2019, over 24 crore devotees took part in the Maha Kumbh.
While ₹4,200 crore was spent on the Maha Kumbh in 2019, the government has set a budget of ₹6,800 crore for the religious congregation in 2025, the release said.
(With PTI inputs)
