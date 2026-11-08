2026 Bengal elections not legally valid: Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi alleges suspicious EC moves

The 2026 West Bengal elections were legally invalid, according to former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi. At the same time, he said some parts of the election might have been valid.

Quraishi called for checks where Muslim voters could have been removed in large numbers. He said fresh polling should take place where necessary.

Advertisement

“Was the Bengal election legally valid or not? I believe it wasn’t,” Quraishi said.

“Maybe the whole election isn’t ruined, but at least (the Supreme Court should) point out where there is suspicion,” he added.

Quraishi raised concerns about the elections in Kolkata on November 5. He delivered the keynote address at the Hashim Abdul Halim Memorial Lecture.

He questioned how officials had revised the voter lists before the elections. He said the matter was before the Supreme Court and hoped for the right decision.

Quraishi criticised the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter lists. He alleged that officials had used it to indirectly check citizenship.

According to him, the process lacked transparency and had raised several questions. He expected the court's judgment to clarify what officials did right and what went wrong.

Advertisement

He said voters should be able to exercise their rights without having to plead. He recalled that voter cards were earlier delivered to people's homes. He said voters did not have to negotiate to get their names on the lists.

“Many people asked me: is the SIR NRC through the back door? My answer is that SIR is NRC through the front door. In fact, it is the father of NRC,” The Wire quoted him as saying.

“There, they followed legal procedures for years to reach a conclusion. Here, in one stroke, within 15 days, across Bengal, I read that in 49 constituencies, 70-80% of Muslims were cut, calling them all Bangladeshis,” he added.

Quraishi also spoke about how the Election Commission of India should take decisions. He said the rules would first call for all three commissioners to agree. If they cannot agree, the majority should decide. He said the Chief Election Commissioner alone cannot have the final say.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why Suvendu Adhikari wants 1,000 RSS schools in West Bengal

“If the CEC is left alone, he is not the Election Commission. He is one out of three,” he said.

He cited an Indian Express report about CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The newspaper said election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections. It reported at least 14 objections to decisions Kumar had allegedly taken on his own.

Criticism over Bengal elections Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticised the court for allowing the election to go ahead. He said 27 lakh voter cases were still pending at the time.

He held the Supreme Court responsible for his party's defeat in the West Bengal elections. Mamata Banerjee, the former chief minister, called the outcome a “murder of democracy”. She blamed central agencies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP of stealing the people's mandate.

Advertisement

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.